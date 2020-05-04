Septimus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Heesen Yachts.

Design

Septimus measures 49.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.65 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Septimus has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Remi Tessier.

Septimus also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts and Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Septimus has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Septimus accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Septimus is MCA compliant