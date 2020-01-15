Luxury Motor Yacht Sequel P was built in 2009 by Turkey’s largest shipyard, Proteksan Turquoise. This striking vessel features exterior styling by Dubois Naval Architects and interior design by London-based studio H2 Yacht Design.

Sequel P’s elegant blue steel hull measures 54.7 metres and has a slender beam of 9.3 metres. This luxury vessel was launched just two years after her keel was laid in 2007, and was the third yacht to come from the Proteksan Turquoise in 12 months, following the launch of motor yachts Leo Fun and Vinydrea.

The superbly crafted exterior of Sequel P is balanced with a beautiful and contemporary interior. H2 Yacht Design, with their vast library of fabrics, finishes and fittings were able to meet the wishes of Sequel P’s owners, achieving a distinctive and stylish design featuring clean, modern lines and geometric shapes with sophisticated detailing.

Sequel P’s four decks offer plenty of outside space including spacious sun pads, Jacuzzi and semi-circular sofa aft deck. She has a full gymnasium and no shortage of water toys and tenders, including a 10.8 metre Intrepid, two kayaks and jet ski.

Sistership to the 54 metre motor yacht Talisman C, this sleek vessel has a maximum speed of 16 knots, with a transatlantic range of 4,500 miles at 12 knots from her twin Caterpillar engines.

