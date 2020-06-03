Ser 1 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Dragos Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Ser 1 measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 5.70 feet.

Ser 1 has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Ser 1 has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Ser 1 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ser 1 flies the flag of Turkish.