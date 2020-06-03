We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24m
Year 2001
Ser 1
2001|
Motor Yacht
Ser 1 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Dragos Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Ser 1 measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 5.70 feet.
Ser 1 has a composite hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Ser 1 has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Ser 1 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ser 1 flies the flag of Turkish.