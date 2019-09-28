Serafima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Mondomarine .

Serafima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Mondomarine .

Design

Serafima measures 40.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres.

Serafima has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.

Serafima also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Sydac.

Performance and Capabilities

Serafima has a top speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Serafima has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Serafima accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.