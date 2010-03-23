Serena is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Benetti Sail Division, in Italy and most recently refitted in 1998.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Serena measures 26.68 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.45 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Serena has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Laurent Giles.

Laurent Giles is a UK-based studio of naval architects and yacht designers utilising the latest technology to achieve new standards in yacht design. Since producing its first yacht in 1927, the firm has amassed an impressive portfolio of over 1,300 designs.

Her interior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Serena also features naval architecture by Benetti Sail Division.

Performance and Capabilities

Serena has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Serena is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Benetti Sail Division, in Italy and most recently refitted in 1998.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Serena measures 26.68 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.45 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Serena has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Laurent Giles.

Laurent Giles is a UK-based studio of naval architects and yacht designers utilising the latest technology to achieve new standards in yacht design. Since producing its first yacht in 1927, the firm has amassed an impressive portfolio of over 1,300 designs.

Her interior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Serena also features naval architecture by Benetti Sail Division.

Performance and Capabilities

Serena has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Serena has a fuel capacity of 8,705 litres, and a water capacity of 4,921 litres.

Accommodation

Serena accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Serena has a hull NB of BSD 11.

Serena is a Registro Italiano class yacht.