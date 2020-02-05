Serendipity is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Serendipity measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Serendipity has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Serendipity has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Serendipity has a fuel capacity of 22,640 litres, and a water capacity of 4,319 litres.

Accommodation

Serendipity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.