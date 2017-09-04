Serendipity is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.

Serendipity is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Serendipity measures 37.89 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 331 tonnes.

Serendipity has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Sunseeker.

Serendipity also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Model

Serendipity is a semi-custom Sunseeker 37M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 37M semi-custom model include: Tickled Pink, Nina, M4, The Snapper, Just J's, Barracuda Red Sea.

Performance and Capabilities

Serendipity has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Serendipity has a fuel capacity of 27,200 litres, and a water capacity of 4,200 litres.

Accommodation

Serendipity accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Serendipity is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 121/5.

Serendipity is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.