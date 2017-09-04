Serendipity
2008|
Motor Yacht
Serendipity is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Serendipity measures 37.89 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 331 tonnes.
Serendipity has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Sunseeker.
Serendipity also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Model
Serendipity is a semi-custom Sunseeker 37M model.
Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 37M semi-custom model include: Tickled Pink, Nina, M4, The Snapper, Just J's, Barracuda Red Sea.
Performance and Capabilities
Serendipity has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Serendipity has a fuel capacity of 27,200 litres, and a water capacity of 4,200 litres.
Accommodation
Serendipity accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Serendipity is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 121/5.
Serendipity is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.