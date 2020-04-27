Serendipity is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Westport.

Serendipity is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Serendipity measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Serendipity has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Serendipity also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Serendipity is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Serendipity has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Serendipity has a fuel capacity of 34,376 litres, and a water capacity of 9,901 litres.

Accommodation

Serendipity accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Serendipity has a hull NB of 1504.