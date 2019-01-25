Serendipity is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Nordhavn Yachts.

From the beginning, Nordhavn has taken the approach that full-displacement designs cruising at or below hull speed are the safest, most comfortable types of powerboats for long range cruising. And while Nordhavns are built to cross oceans, their seakeeping ability and rugged construction are equally beneficial for everyday coastal cruising. Better yet, their fuel-efficient designs are proving to be the most sensible and financially feasible ways to go cruising with today’s soaring fuel prices.

Design

Serendipity measures 26.39 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.49 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jeff Leishman.

Serendipity also features naval architecture by Pacific Asian Enterprises.

Model

Serendipity is a semi-custom Nordhavn 86 model.

Other yachts based on this Nordhavn 86 semi-custom model include: Divemaster, Zembra, Sol & Sons, Mystic Tide, VivieRae, Vega, Arroha.

Performance and Capabilities

Serendipity has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by 20v 1163 tb93 diesel mtu engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Serendipity has a fuel capacity of 28,254 litres, and a water capacity of 3,411 litres.

Accommodation

Serendipity accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Serendipity has a Gray Stone hull, whose NB is 8602.