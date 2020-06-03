We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 29.96m
Year 1993
Serendipity
Motor Yacht
Serendipity is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Devo Mill.
Design
Serendipity measures 29.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.
Serendipity has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Serendipity has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Serendipity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Serendipity flies the flag of the United States.