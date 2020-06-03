Serendipity is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Devo Mill.

Design

Serendipity measures 29.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Serendipity has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Serendipity has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Serendipity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Serendipity flies the flag of the United States.