Length 29.96m
Year 1993

Serendipity

1993

Motor Yacht

Serendipity is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Devo Mill.

Design

Serendipity measures 29.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Serendipity has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Serendipity has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Serendipity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Serendipity flies the flag of the United States.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.01m

crew:

2

draft:

2.01m
