Serengeti is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Westport in Westport Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2010.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Serengeti measures 39.62 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 8.23 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 309 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Serengeti has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by William Garden.

Her interior design is by Sheryl Guyan.

Serengeti also features naval architecture by Gregory Marshall .

Model

Serengeti is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Serengeti has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Serengeti has a fuel capacity of 37,472 litres, and a water capacity of 6,100 litres.

She also has a range of 3,450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Serengeti accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Serengeti has a hull NB of 1503.

Serengeti flies the flag of the USA.