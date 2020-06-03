Serenitas is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Mengi-Yay, in Turkey.

Design

Serenitas measures 32.00 metres in length.

Serenitas has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ginton Naval Architects.

Dutch company Ginton Naval Architects specializes in the design of ocean-going yachts with a team of multi-disciplined staff combined with an extensive background in the design of high-performance vessels.

Her interior design is by BTA Design.

Serenitas also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .

Accommodation

Serenitas accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Serenitas has a hull NB of NB82.