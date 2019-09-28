Length 41.5m
Year 2015
Serenity
2015|
Motor Yacht
Serenity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Mondomarine in Savona, Italy.
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Serenity measures 41.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 8.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 490 tonnes.
Serenity has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Vallebona.
Serenity also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Serenity has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Other Specifications
Serenity has a hull NB of C.28/1.