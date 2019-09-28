Serenity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Mondomarine in Savona, Italy.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Serenity measures 41.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 8.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 490 tonnes.

Serenity has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Vallebona.

Serenity also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Serenity has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Serenity has a hull NB of C.28/1.