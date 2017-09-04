Serenity is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Serenity measures 25.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.

Serenity has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Serenity is a semi-custom Sunseeker 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 82 semi-custom model include: Spectator, XDM, Lucky Bear, Gigiole, Champagne Lady, My Medicine, Lady Carole, Basya Nicoli.

Performance and Capabilities

Serenity has a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 3412c diesel engines .

Accommodation

Serenity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Serenity flies the flag of Cook Islands.