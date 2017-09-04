Serenity
2004|
Motor Yacht
Serenity is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Serenity measures 25.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.
Serenity has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Model
Serenity is a semi-custom Sunseeker 82 model.
Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 82 semi-custom model include: Spectator, XDM, Lucky Bear, Gigiole, Champagne Lady, My Medicine, Lady Carole, Basya Nicoli.
Performance and Capabilities
Serenity has a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 3412c diesel engines .
Accommodation
Serenity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Serenity flies the flag of Cook Islands.