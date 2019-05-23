Serenity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Austal and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Serenity measures 72 metres in length and has a beam of 13.8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,691 tonnes.

Serenity has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Serenity has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Serenity accommodates up to 30 guests in 15 cabins. She also houses room for up to 31 crew members.