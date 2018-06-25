Serenity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Nordhavn Yachts in Xiamen, United States.

Design

Serenity measures 30.79 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.49 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Her interior design is by Destry Darr Designs.

Serenity also features naval architecture by Nordhavn Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Serenity has a water capacity of 3,407 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Serenity accommodates up to 1 guests in 9 cabins.

Other Specifications

Serenity has a hull NB of 10015.