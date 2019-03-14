Serenity 133 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by IAG, in China.

Design

Serenity 133 measures 40.53 metres in length and has a beam of 8.40 feet.

Serenity 133 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Serenity 133 also features naval architecture by Axis Group Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Serenity 133 has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Serenity 133 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.