Serenity is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Lazzara Yachts in Tampa, FL, United States.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Serenity measures 35.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 182 tonnes.

Serenity has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Serenity also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Model

Serenity is a semi-custom Lazzara LMY 116 model.

Other yachts based on this Lazzara LMY 116 semi-custom model include: Le Bon Joujou, Lazzara 116-12.

Performance and Capabilities

Serenity has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Serenity has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Serenity has a fuel capacity of 16,275 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Serenity accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Serenity has a hull NB of 116-11.