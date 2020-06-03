Serenity 86 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Mural Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

Serenity 86 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Mural Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Serenity 86 measures 30.11 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.71 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Serenity 86 has a wood hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Mural Yachts.

Serenity 86 also features naval architecture by Alpson Yacht and Mural Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Serenity 86 has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Serenity 86 has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 650 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Serenity 86 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.