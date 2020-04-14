Serenity D is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

Design

Serenity D measures 34.5 feet in length and has a beam of 7.12 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 225 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Serenity D has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Frank Laupman.

Serenity D also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Serenity D has a top speed of 33.00 knots.

Serenity D has a fuel capacity of 32,600 litres, and a water capacity of 6,900 litres.

Accommodation

Serenity D accommodates up to 10 guests .

Other Specifications

Serenity D has a hull NB of 11734.

Serenity D is an A1, Yachting Service, AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.