Serenity I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Horizon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Serenity I measures 33.53 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Serenity I has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Serenity I also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Serenity I has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Serenity I has a fuel capacity of 28,996 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Serenity I accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Serenity I flies the flag of the United States.