Serenity II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Mengi-Yay.

Design

Serenity II measures 40.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.47 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Serenity II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Serenity II has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Serenity II accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Serenity II is a RINA Charter Class class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.