Length 40m
Year 2010
Serenity II
2010|
Motor Yacht
Serenity II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Mengi-Yay.
Design
Serenity II measures 40.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.47 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.
Serenity II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Serenity II has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Serenity II accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Serenity II is a RINA Charter Class class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.