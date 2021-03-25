Read online now
Length 28.96m
Year 1990

Serenity II

1990

|

Motor Yacht

Serenity II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Admiral.

Design

Serenity II measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.06 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Serenity II also features naval architecture by Admiral.

Performance and Capabilities

Serenity II has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Serenity II has a fuel capacity of 22,712 litres, and a water capacity of 1,400 litres.

Accommodation

Serenity II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

14Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

7.16m

crew:

5

draft:

2.06m
