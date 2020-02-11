Serenity J is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Amels in Vlissingen , Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Serenity J measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.

Serenity J has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Serenity J also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Serenity J has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Serenity J has a fuel capacity of 115,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

Accommodation

Serenity J accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Serenity J has a hull NB of 466.