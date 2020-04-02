Serenity Mia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Serenity Mia measures 31.75 metres in length.

Serenity Mia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Serenity Mia also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Serenity Mia has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Serenity Mia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Serenity Mia has a hull NB of BT 026.