Serque
2008|
Motor Yacht
Serque is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Broward Marine.
Design
Serque measures 40.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 260 tonnes.Her exterior design is by Donald L. Blount & Associates.
Donald L. Blount and Associates is a world recognised naval architecture, yacht design, and marine engineering firm based in the USA offering clients a range of services relating to the development and construction of first-class marine vessels.
Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.
Serque also features naval architecture by Donald L. Blount & Associates and Overing Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Serque has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Serque accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Serque is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.