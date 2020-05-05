Serque is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Broward Marine.

Design

Serque measures 40.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 260 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Donald L. Blount & Associates.

Donald L. Blount and Associates is a world recognised naval architecture, yacht design, and marine engineering firm based in the USA offering clients a range of services relating to the development and construction of first-class marine vessels.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Serque also features naval architecture by Donald L. Blount & Associates and Overing Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Serque has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Serque accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Serque is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.