Length 31.08m
Year 2007

Sesame

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Sesame is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Numarine.

Design

Sesame measures 31.08 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.04 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Sesame has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Sesame also features naval architecture by Umberto Tagliavini - Marine Design & Services.

Model

Sesame is a semi-custom Numarine 102 RPH model.

The 102' RPH is an impressive, beautifully designed and lovingly built high-performance superyacht. Aggressive shark-like features and interflowing lines that add a third dimension to the hull give the 102' RPH a truly unique and dynamic style.

Performance and Capabilities

Sesame has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Sesame has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,700 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sesame accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sesame has a hull NB of 102/01.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

30Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.1m

crew:

3

draft:

2.04m
