Sesame
2007|
Motor Yacht
Sesame is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Numarine.
Design
Sesame measures 31.08 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.04 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.
Sesame has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.
Sesame also features naval architecture by Umberto Tagliavini - Marine Design & Services.
Model
Sesame is a semi-custom Numarine 102 RPH model.
The 102' RPH is an impressive, beautifully designed and lovingly built high-performance superyacht. Aggressive shark-like features and interflowing lines that add a third dimension to the hull give the 102' RPH a truly unique and dynamic style.
Performance and Capabilities
Sesame has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system
Sesame is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Numarine.
Design
Sesame measures 31.08 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.04 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.
Sesame has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.
Sesame also features naval architecture by Umberto Tagliavini - Marine Design & Services.
Model
Sesame is a semi-custom Numarine 102 RPH model.
The 102' RPH is an impressive, beautifully designed and lovingly built high-performance superyacht. Aggressive shark-like features and interflowing lines that add a third dimension to the hull give the 102' RPH a truly unique and dynamic style.
Performance and Capabilities
Sesame has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.
Sesame has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,700 litres.
She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sesame accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sesame has a hull NB of 102/01.