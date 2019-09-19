Read online now
Length 28m
Year 2016

Seven

2016

Motor Yacht

Seven is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Seven measures 28.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.21 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Seven also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

Seven is a semi-custom Navetta 28 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Seven has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by diesel caterpillar 3508c engines .

Accommodation

Seven accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7m

crew:

3

draft:

2.21m
