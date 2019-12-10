Seven is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2017 by Perini Navi, in Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Seven measures 60.00 metres in length and has a beam of 11.40 feet.

Seven has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Perini Navi.

Seven also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Other Specifications

Seven has a hull NB of C.2232.