Seven Diamonds is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Ferretti Yachts, in the United States.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Seven Diamonds measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 70 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Seven Diamonds also features naval architecture by Ferretti Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Seven Diamonds has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Seven Diamonds has a fuel capacity of 1,849 litres, and a water capacity of 412 litres.

She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seven Diamonds accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Seven Diamonds flies the flag of the United States.