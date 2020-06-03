Seven J's is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Lazzara Yachts.

Seven J's is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Lazzara Yachts.

Seven J's measures 33.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 194 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Seven J's has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Seven J's has a fuel capacity of 16 litres, and a water capacity of 2 litres.

Accommodation

Seven J's accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seven J's is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 110-07.

Seven J's is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.