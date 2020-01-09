Seven Seas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Seven Seas measures 85.95 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.96 feet and a beam of 14.02 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,658 tonnes.

Seven Seas has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Seven Seas also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Seven Seas has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seven Seas accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 23 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seven Seas is MCA compliant

Seven Seas flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.