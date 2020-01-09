Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 4 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 85.95m
Year 2010

Seven Seas

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Seven Seas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Seven Seas measures 85.95 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.96 feet and a beam of 14.02 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,658 tonnes.

Seven Seas has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Seven Seas also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Seven Seas has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seven Seas accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 23 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seven Seas is MCA compliant

Seven Seas flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

7

beam:

14.02m

crew:

23

draft:

3.96m
Other Oceanco yachts
Related News