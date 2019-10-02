Seven Sins is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Seven Sins measures 52.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.

Seven Sins has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Seven Sins also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Seven Sins has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Seven Sins has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres.

Accommodation

Seven Sins accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seven Sins has a hull NB of 52 Steel / 123.

Seven Sins is a RINA class yacht.