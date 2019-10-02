Seven Sins
Motor Yacht
Seven Sins is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Seven Sins measures 52.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.
Seven Sins has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.
Seven Sins also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Performance and Capabilities
Seven Sins has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.
Seven Sins has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres.
Accommodation
Seven Sins accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Seven Sins has a hull NB of 52 Steel / 123.
Seven Sins is a RINA class yacht.