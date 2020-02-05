Seven Sins is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2015.

Seven Sins is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2015.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Seven Sins measures 41.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 430 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Seven Sins has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Seven Sins also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Seven Sins has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Seven Sins has a fuel capacity of 54,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seven Sins accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seven Sins is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 12441.

Seven Sins is an ABS A1 Yachting Service AMS MCA (LY2) class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.