Seventh Sense
2008|
Motor Yacht
Seventh Sense is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Custom Line and most recently refitted in 2016.
Design
Seventh Sense measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.
Seventh Sense has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Seventh Sense also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Seventh Sense has a top speed of 19.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Seventh Sense has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 780 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Seventh Sense accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Seventh Sense has a hull NB of 33/02.
Seventh Sense flies the flag of Croatia.