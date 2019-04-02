Seventh Sense is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Custom Line and most recently refitted in 2016.

Seventh Sense is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Custom Line and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Seventh Sense measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Seventh Sense has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Seventh Sense also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Seventh Sense has a top speed of 19.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Seventh Sense has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 780 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Seventh Sense accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Seventh Sense has a hull NB of 33/02.

Seventh Sense flies the flag of Croatia.