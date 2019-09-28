Severin°s is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Severin°s measures 55 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 10.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 695 tonnes.

Severin°s has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Severin°s also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Severin°s has a top speed of 17.00 knots.

Severin°s has a fuel capacity of 90,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

Accommodation

Severin°s accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Severin°s has a hull NB of 10225.