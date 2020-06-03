Sexy Fish is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Tansu Yachts.

Design

Sexy Fish measures 39.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sexy Fish has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tansu Yachts.

Sexy Fish also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Sexy Fish has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Sexy Fish has a fuel capacity of 48,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,300 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sexy Fish accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Sexy Fish is MCA compliant