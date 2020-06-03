We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Seya
2008|
Motor Yacht
Seya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Logos Marine .
Design
Seya measures 34.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.
Seya has a wood/GRP hull with a wood/GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Fry Associates Inc. - Fryco.
Her interior design is by Studio Aegean.
Seya also features naval architecture by Logos Marine .
Performance and Capabilities
Seya has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.
Seya has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,400 litres.
She also has a range of 1,750 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Seya has a hull NB of 202.