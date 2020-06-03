Seya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Logos Marine .

Seya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Logos Marine .

Design

Seya measures 34.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

Seya has a wood/GRP hull with a wood/GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Fry Associates Inc. - Fryco.

Her interior design is by Studio Aegean.

Seya also features naval architecture by Logos Marine .

Performance and Capabilities

Seya has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Seya has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,400 litres.

She also has a range of 1,750 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Seya has a hull NB of 202.