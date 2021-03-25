Shacar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Oceanfast.

Design

Shacar measures 26.52 feet in length, with a max draft of 1 feet and a beam of 7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 169 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Shacar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Oceanfast.

Performance and Capabilities

Shacar has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Shacar accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shacar has a hull NB of 568.