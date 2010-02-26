Shadow is a 55-metre (181 ft) DAMEN Yacht Support (previously NEW FRONTIERS) delivered in 2017.

Shadow was the first build of the successful YS 5009 design to feature dedicated guest accommodation, whilst still maintaining support yacht functionality with a large deck area, high-performance crane and extra accommodation for 4 staff, pilots, security or guides. This yacht is a great example of how this popular YS 5009 design continues to evolve and develop meeting specific yachting and client needs.