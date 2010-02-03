Shadow is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Shadow measures 32 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Shadow has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Shadow has a top speed of 27.50 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin surface drives propulsion system

Shadow is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Shadow measures 32 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Shadow has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Shadow has a top speed of 27.50 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin surface drives propulsion system.

Shadow has a fuel capacity of 14,780 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Shadow accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shadow has a Black & Silver hull.

Shadow is a RINA 100A1 class yacht. She flies the flag of St Viincent .