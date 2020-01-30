Shadowl is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Burger Boat Company.

Shadowl is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Shadowl measures 43.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Shadowl has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Her interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Shadowl also features naval architecture by Vripack and Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Shadowl has a fuel capacity of 59,190 litres, and a water capacity of 13,623 litres.

Other Specifications

Shadowl has a hull NB of 507.