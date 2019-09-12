Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 2 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 52.8m
Year 1981

Shaf

1981

|

Motor Yacht

Shaf is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Shaf measures 52.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.57 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 638 tonnes.

Shaf has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Shaf also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Shaf has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Shaf is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Shaf measures 52.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.57 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 638 tonnes.

Shaf has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Shaf also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Shaf has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Shaf has a fuel capacity of 126,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Shaf has a hull NB of 180.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8.4m

crew:

-

draft:

2.57m
Other CRN yachts
Related News