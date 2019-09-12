Shaf is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by CRN.

Shaf is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Shaf measures 52.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.57 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 638 tonnes.

Shaf has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Shaf also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Shaf has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Shaf has a fuel capacity of 126,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Shaf has a hull NB of 180.