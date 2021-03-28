Shahnaz is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Nuovi Cantieri Liguri.

Shahnaz is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Nuovi Cantieri Liguri.

Design

Shahnaz measures 63.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 11.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,134 tonnes.

Shahnaz has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio de Jorio.

Shahnaz also features naval architecture by Ruggiero srl.

Performance and Capabilities

Shahnaz has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Shahnaz has a fuel capacity of 180,000 litres, and a water capacity of 64,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Shahnaz accommodates up to 22 guests in 20 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.