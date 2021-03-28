Shahnaz
1991|
Motor Yacht
Shahnaz is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Nuovi Cantieri Liguri.
Design
Shahnaz measures 63.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 11.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,134 tonnes.
Shahnaz has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio de Jorio.
Shahnaz also features naval architecture by Ruggiero srl.
Performance and Capabilities
Shahnaz has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Shahnaz has a fuel capacity of 180,000 litres, and a water capacity of 64,000 litres.
She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Shahnaz accommodates up to 22 guests in 20 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.