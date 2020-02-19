Shalimar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2015.

Shalimar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2015.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Shalimar measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 250 tonnes.

Shalimar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Her interior design is by Conforzi Design.

Shalimar also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Shalimar has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Shalimar has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Shalimar accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shalimar flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.