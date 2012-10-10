We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Shalimar
2003|
Motor Yacht
Shalimar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by KaiserWerft , in Germany.
Design
Shalimar measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 155 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Shalimar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by KaiserWerft.
Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.
Shalimar also features naval architecture by KaiserWerft .
Performance and Capabilities
Shalimar has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Shalimar has a fuel capacity of 14 litres, and a water capacity of 2 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Shalimar accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Shalimar is a RINA Marshall Island Commercial Certificate class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.