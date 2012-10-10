Shalimar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by KaiserWerft , in Germany.

Design

Shalimar measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 155 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Shalimar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by KaiserWerft.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Shalimar also features naval architecture by KaiserWerft .

Performance and Capabilities

Shalimar has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Shalimar has a fuel capacity of 14 litres, and a water capacity of 2 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Shalimar accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shalimar is a RINA Marshall Island Commercial Certificate class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.