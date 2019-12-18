Shalimar II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Shalimar II measures 38.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.33 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 273 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Shalimar II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Shalimar II also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Shalimar II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Shalimar II measures 38.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.33 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 273 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Shalimar II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Shalimar II also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Shalimar II has a fuel capacity of 43,149 litres, and a water capacity of 7,738 litres.

Accommodation

Shalimar II accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shalimar II has a hull NB of 727.

Shalimar II flies the flag of the UK.