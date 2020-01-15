Shaman is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Derecktor.

Shaman is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Derecktor.

Robert E. Derecktor, Inc. was established in 1947 for the construction and repair of custom yachts. Its Corporate Headquarters are located 25 miles north of Manhattan in Mamaroneck, New York. As the yard’s accomplishments and reputation grew, the business expanded to include the construction and maintenance of all types of pleasure, military, and commercial craft, as well as state-of-the-art racing yachts.

Design

Shaman measures 26.82 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.96 feet and a beam of 6.02 feet. She has a deck material of composite.

Shaman has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tripp Design Naval Architects.

Bill Tripp, III comes by yacht design naturally. His father Bill Tripp, Jr. was an illustrious naval architect and after spending his childhood sailing in his father’s designs, Bill chose to make naval architecture his career.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Shaman also features naval architecture by Tripp Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Shaman has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Shaman has a fuel capacity of 4,164 litres, and a water capacity of 6,813 litres.

Accommodation

Shaman accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.