Shamanna is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2016 by Nautor's Swan, in Finland.

Design

Shamanna measures 35.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.80 feet and a beam of 8.10 feet.

Shamanna has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Shamanna also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Other Specifications

Shamanna has a hull NB of 115/002.