Shamoun is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Holland Jachtbouw.

Design

Shamoun measures 33.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 118 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Shamoun has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Shamoun has a top speed of 11.60 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Shamoun has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Shamoun accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shamoun is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 9612.

Shamoun is a Bureau Veritas class yacht.